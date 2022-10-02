Newswrap, Oct 2: Adipurush Teaser OUT; Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Mehendi PICS; Bigg Boss 16 contestants and more

The world today is celebrating the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, several Bollywood celebrities remembered the contributions of Bapu to the country. Let us see what are the major highlights of the day.

Based on the classical epic Ramayana, the Adipurush teaser was unveiled in a grandeur style in Ayodhya today. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Davdatta Nage in key roles while Saif Ali Khan will play a crucial role in film. Do read the story below for more details.

Alia Bhatt receives Time100 Impact Award

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actresses of the Bollywood industry and is currently focusing on her parenthood duties. Today, the Raazi actress received Time100 Impact Award during an award ceremony in Singapore. Read details.

Celebs remember Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti

The countrymen today paid tributes to Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi marking his 153rd birth anniversary. Bollywood celebrities also extended wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal’s Mehendi pictures are here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set for entering a new phase in their lives. The couple, who will soon hold their fairytale wedding in the national capital, dropped pictures of their mehendi celebrations. We are in love with it. Do check it out here.

Bigg Boss 16’s confirmed contestants list is out

This year, the popular and most awaited reality show Bigg Boss 16 is being hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. And guess who will be the contestants of this show? Well, Pinkvilla has got information on who will be participating in this reality show. Do check it out.

Annu Kapoor gets embroiled in an online fraud

Popular singer-actor Annu Kapoor has got himself embroiled in online fraud. He reportedly has been cheated for over Rs 4.3 lakhs. A case has been registered in a Mumbai Police Station and further investigation into the matter is underway.

