Newswrap Oct 24: Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb, Anushka Sharma shares a post on her craving & more

The newswrap for Oct 24 brings to you all the latest news reports from the Bollywood industry. Check out the news.

Bollywood star opens up about essaying the lead in the much awaited film Laxmmi Bomb. The actor as per news reports called the role 'mentally intensive.' The fans and film audiences were very impressed by the first glimpse of the film. The film will also feature the gorgeous actress Kiara Advani.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet tie the knot. The popular singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet in a traditional wedding ceremony at a gurudwara. The singer looked stunning in her wedding outfit alongside husband Rohanpreet. The singer has been sharing stunning pictures from the wedding ceremony on her social media account.

Bollywood diva shared a picture of the delicacy she was missing badly on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actress shared a picture of a food platter containing puri, chana and halwa. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli.

Actress Payal Ghosh reportedly took to her social media account to thank her film, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer Bharat Patel. The film producer reportedly backed her amid the sexual misconduct controversy involving filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress reportedly thanked the producer for his support.

Actor was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted wearing a lime green t-shirt and a skull cap. The actor was looking dapper in his stylish look. The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has made headlines with his impeccable fashion statement.

Actress Sara Ali Khan got clicked as she and brother stepped out in the city. The brother sister duo were visiting their father at his residence. The Simmba actress looked gorgeous in her ethnic look. The fans and followers of the actress are always delighted to see her latest photos.

