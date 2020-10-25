  1. Home
Newswrap Oct 24: Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb, Anushka Sharma shares a post on her craving & more

The newswrap for Oct 24 brings to you all the latest news reports from the Bollywood industry. Check out the news.
Mumbai
Newswrap Oct 24: Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb, Anushka Sharma shares a post on her craving & more
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar opens up about essaying the lead in the much awaited film Laxmmi Bomb. The actor as per news reports called the role 'mentally intensive.' The fans and film audiences were very impressed by the first glimpse of the film. The film will also feature the gorgeous actress Kiara Advani.

READ: Akshay Kumar opens up on challenges he faced during Laxmmi Bomb shoot; Calls it most mentally intensive role

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet tie the knot. The popular singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet in a traditional wedding ceremony at a gurudwara. The singer looked stunning in her wedding outfit alongside husband Rohanpreet. The singer has been sharing stunning pictures from the wedding ceremony on her social media account.

READ: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose as man and wife for the first time post their wedding; See Pic

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the delicacy she was missing badly on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actress shared a picture of a food platter containing puri, chana and halwa. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli.   

READ: Mom to be Anushka Sharma is craving for Puri, Chane and Halwa on the occasion of Durga Ashtami; See Photo

Actress Payal Ghosh reportedly took to her social media account to thank her film, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer Bharat Patel. The film producer reportedly backed her amid the sexual misconduct controversy involving filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress reportedly thanked the producer for his support.

READ: Payal Ghosh thanks Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer as he backs her amid the sexual assault controversy

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city. The Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted wearing a lime green t-shirt and a skull cap. The actor was looking dapper in his stylish look. The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has made headlines with his impeccable fashion statement.

READ: PHOTOS: Ranveer Singh makes a fashion statement in his cool & casual avatar as he steps out in the city

Actress Sara Ali Khan got clicked as she and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped out in the city. The brother sister duo were visiting their father Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The Simmba actress looked gorgeous in her ethnic look. The fans and followers of the actress are always delighted to see her latest photos.

READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clicked as they visit Saif Ali Khan at his residence

Credits :pinkvilla

