Newswrap, Oct 26: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding report, Aryan Khan bail hearing to continue & more

Wedding bells for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal?

Although actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always refrained from conforming their relationship, rumour mills has it that they have fallen head over heels for each other. A month ago, Roka rumours of the two took social media by storm. Now, adding fuel to fire, ETimes has reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited.

NCB to probe corruption claims against Sameer Wankhede

NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director is treading troubled waters after corruption allegations against him came to the fore. Now, as reported by ANI, a team of 5 officers will reach Mumbai to probe the matter. The tweet shared by ANI stated, “A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers: Sources."

Aryan Khan bail hearing to continue on Wednesday

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on Sunday, October 3. Now, after almost remaining in the jail for 18 days, Aryan Khan’s bail hearing that was conducted on October 26 turned out to be inconclusive. The court has ordered for the plea to be continued on Wednesday, October 27. It is only after the hearing, it will be cleared if Aryan Khan will be released.

Aishwarya Rai’s new pic with Abhishek & Aaradhya

It was in the first half of October 2021, when power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan jetted off to Paris along with daughter Aaradhya. Photos of their outing created a massive buzz online leaving fans enticed. Now, a new picture of the trio has made its way on social. The location of the couple isn’t confirmed, but by the looks of it, the Bachchan family appears to be somewhere in the middle-east while the picture was captured. The trio was seen posing alongside a fan.

Hrithik Roshan to sing for Krissh 4

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, acclaimed composer Rajesh Roshan opened up on the music of the film Krissh 4. When asked if Hrithik will sing for the sci-fi flick, the musician said, “Mostly he will sing, there will be one song for sure.” He added, “We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked. Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions.”

