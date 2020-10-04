Newswrap Oct 3: Bigg Boss 14 premieres with Salman Khan as host, Akshay Kumar on drugs issue & more

The newswrap for October 3 brings all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry for the readers.

The popular show, Bigg Boss is back with its 14th season, and also brings back Bollywood megastar as host. The show makes a grand premiere, and also unveils its contestants for the latest season. who appeared on the show got emotional as he saw her journey from the show's 11th season.

Bollywood star takes to his Twitter account to speak about the drugs issue in the film industry. The actor says that he cannot keep his hand on his heart and deny that the drug problem does not exist in the industry. But, the actor also mentions that the entire Bollywood fraternity cannot be painted with the same brush.

CBFC Chairman, Prasoon Joshi spoke to Times Now for an interview. The ace screenwriter and poet states that Bollywood industry needs to seriously introspect and heal itself as it has the power to do so. Prasoon Joshi also adds during his interview that the industry needs to think of a way ahead amid the drugs probe by the NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family Lawyer Vikas Singh says AIIMS report is not conclusive and that the CBI can still file a case of murder in its chargesheet. The lawyer further mentions that the AIIMS submitted its report the basis of the evidence provided to them. He also adds that the AIIMS panel did not consider the late actor's X-ray, which would have shown the actor's fractured leg.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde states that the truth in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case cannot be changed after AIIMS gave out its report. The report submitted by the AIIMS rules out the murder theories. As per news reports, CBI’s team will now probe the abetment to suicide angle in the late actor's death case.

tweets saying that 'morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder' while commenting on the AIIMS report in the late actor's death case. The Bollywood actress further states in her tweet that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had complained to the police about a possible threat to his life. She further states that the actor wanted to live and quit films.

