Newswrap Oct 31: James Bond star Sean Connery passes away, Kangana comments on film shoots in Himachal & more

The Newswrap for October 31 brings all the latest news updates from the film industry. Hollywood actor Sean Connery passes away to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on film units from Mumbai being shot in Himachal.

Iconic Hollywood actor Sean Connery passes away at the age of 90. The late actor was known for his legendary role of James Bond. The actor essayed the lead in the James Bond flicks like Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again. The late actor was born in Edinburgh on August 25, 1930.

The Bollywood actor shared the latest poster of his upcoming film Laxmii on his Instagram account. The film features gorgeous diva Kiara Advani as the female lead. The makers of the much awaited film had recently changed the title of the film. The film was earlier called Laxmmi Bomb. The film will release on an OTT platform on November 9.

Bollywood actress took to her Twitter handle to share a post on how maximum number of film units from Mumbai are shooting in Himachal. The actress also wrote in her social media post how Himachal was 'dev bhumi' and how it belongs to every Indian.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a massage from mother Babita and shares a wonderful photo on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen donning a comfy printed outfit. The stunner's sister Karisma Kapoor, friends, and Amrita Arora reacted on Kareena's post. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

's fan club reportedly decided on taking the virtual route to celebrate his birthday on November 2. The news reports state how a member from the fan club said that SRK's birthday celebration will be live streamed from outside the actor's house in Mumbai. The Bollywood superstar also reportedly said that he is spending time with family and also urged fans not to gather outside his residence Mannat, owing to COVID 19 pandemic.

pays tribute to late actor Sean Connery as the actor passed away on Saturday. The news reports state that the legendary actor passed away at the age of 90. The Edinburgh born actor Sean Connery played the iconic character of James Bond. The late actor reportedly was the first one to essay the character of James Bond.

