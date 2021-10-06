Newswrap, October 05: Vicky Kaushal on Ashwatthama; Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gather outside his residence & more

Vicky Kaushal on Ashwatthama being put on hold

Producer Ronnie Screwvala of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama revealed that the film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Vicky Kaushal spoke to Pinkvilla on the same and said, “Making a film requires somebody to put in a lot of money – there are various factors involved to make a film happen. If it is not logistically the correct time to do it in the given circumstances, then it’s not the correct time to do it."

’s fans leave 'take care' poster outside Mannat

Days after Shah Rukh Khan and 's 23-year-old son was detained and arrested by the NCB in a drugs raid case, fans thronged SRK's residence in Mumbai to express their solidarity with the actor. On Tuesday evening, SRK's fans began tweeting in support of Aryan Khan and used the hashtag 'We Stand With Aryan Khan'.

Prithviraj to produce starrer Driving License remake

Pinkvilla has learnt that and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Driving License’ remake will be produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran along with . The actor will make his debut as a producer in Bollywood with the upcoming film.

to perform Garba with a different take on a song in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ever since Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced, fans could not keep their calm. Now, we have heard that Alia will be seen doing Garba in a song in her upcoming film. Kriti Mahesh Midya has choreographed the Garba number in her film which is all set to release in January 2022.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Sanak Trailer Out

Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dhupia starrer action thriller film Sanak – Hope Under Siege trailer is finally out. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. It also features Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.

