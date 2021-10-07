Newswrap, October 06: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Adbhut’ teaser out; SRK calls off commercial shoot & more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Adbhut's first look out On Wednesday, a brand new film ‘Adbhut’ was announced by director Sabbir Khan and the film's first look was also shared. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra in the lead role. Sharing the Adbhut teaser, Nawazuddin also took to his Twitter handle to announce the new movie. Also Read: Adbhut First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary's thriller announced

After filming for Tiger 3 at several international locations, Salman recently returned to Mumbai late last month to host Bigg Boss 15. The actor has now resumed filming for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. A source known to Pinkvilla informed that makers have decided to add a few more scenes featuring Salman Khan. It was a three days schedule, which will come to an end today. The source added that these are important sequences which will add more value to the film.

Ranbir Kapoor to begin Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

On January 1, 2021, Bhushan Kumar announced that his upcoming production with Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal, to be directed by Kabir Singh fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Now we have exclusively learnt that Animal will go on floors by April next year with a marathon schedule that will go on till the month of October.

calls off commercial shoot with

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly slated to shoot for a commercial on Wednesday in the city, but given the current circumstances he did not turn up for the shoot. The commercial shoot was slated to be with Ajay Devgn. A source close to a leading daily revealed that SRK was initially going to be present for the shoot but called it off around 3-4 pm.

Mrunal Thakur wraps shooting for Ishaan Khatter Pippa

Mrunal Thakur wrapped up the shooting for Ishaan Khatter ‘Pippa’. The actress said that the film has given her a chance to know about a glorious chapter of Indian history. Mrunal will be seen essaying the role of Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli's reel sister in the film.

