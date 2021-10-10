Newswrap, October 09: Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham; Aryan Khan’s bail application in session court & more

Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of the film has been released. As the release date is coming close, Vicky Kaushal and Shootij Sircar opened up about their film and made several revelations including their experience in recreating the Jallianwala Bagh massacre scene.

SRK's son's lawyer moves to Mumbai Sessions Court to file bail application

Aryan Khan’s recent bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court following which he was sent to Arthur Jail. It is reported that the star kid’s lawyers are now heading to Mumbai session court for bail plea.The media reports suggested that while the bail application has been filed, the hearing is expected to happen in the coming week.

Saif Ali Khan wraps up his portions of Adipurush

After months of shooting at length, Saif has wrapped up his portions as Lankesh in Adipurush. To celebrate the end of the shoot for Saif, a small celebration was held on the sets of the film in the city where director Om Raut joined Saif.

Shehnaaz Gill makes another appearance

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh’s release is just around the corner. The star today took to social media to share yet another hilarious reel from the promotional event of the movie. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill also made an appearance.

Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kilos for Freddy

Kartik Aaryan gained about 12 to 14 kilos for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy, a romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The actor worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique based on the requirements of his character in Freddy.

