Newswrap, October 1: Anees Bazmee on Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 filming deets

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 08:25 AM IST  |  22.6K
   
Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan

Anees Bazmee has recently directed Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the leading parts. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anees spoke about the details of Kartik’s look in the film. He also said that the film is not a direct sequel to Akshay Kumar’s film.

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 filming deets

Hrithik Roshan is one of the busiest actors working in Hindi cinema currently. He has two mega projects lined up ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Fighter’. According to a report in ETimes, Hrithik will start shooting for Krrish 4 after finishing up these two films. Krrish 4 will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Shehzada’

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll currently as he has recently finished filming for ‘Freddy’. Kartik will be playing the leading part in the remake of Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The film will be reportedly directed by Rohit Dhawan and is titled ‘Shehzada’. The film will reportedly go on floors this month.

Saif Ali Khan on Omkara

Saif Ali Khan in a recent chat with PTI spoke about Omkara and mentioned that the character of Langda Tyagi is a benchmark performance in his career. Omkara is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’. Ajay Devgn played the leading part in film alongside Vivek Oberoi.

Aditya Roy Kapur to replace Hrithik Roshan

Reportedly superstar Hrithik Roshan has backed out of the Indian version of ‘The Night Manager’. According to sources, Aditya Roy Kapur will be replacing Hrithik in the show. Tom Hiddleston played the leading part in the original version of the show. 

