Newswrap, October 1: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal’s cocktail party, and more
The Indian film industry is always the center of attraction, with new and exciting things that happen every day. On October 1, the entertainment industry, especially Hindi television, Bollywood, and Tamil film industry had an eventful day, with the grand premiere of Salman Khan's celebrated show Bigg Boss 16, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal's glamorous cocktail party, and historical drama Ponniyin Selvan's massive opening at the worldwide box office. Check out the top entertainment news stories of October 1, Saturday, here.
Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Colors TV
Bigg Boss 16, one of the most celebrated reality shows on Indian television, finally premiered on Colors TV, on October 1, Saturday. This year, the show which is hosted by superstar Salman Khan is based on a Circus theme. Salman, has been a part of the Bigg Boss family for the last 12 years, introduced the contestants of news season at the grand premiere.
