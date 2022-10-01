Newswrap, October 1: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal’s cocktail party, and more

The Indian film industry is always the center of attraction, with new and exciting things that happen every day. On October 1, the entertainment industry, especially Hindi television, Bollywood, and Tamil film industry had an eventful day, with the grand premiere of Salman Khan's celebrated show Bigg Boss 16, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal's glamorous cocktail party, and historical drama Ponniyin Selvan's massive opening at the worldwide box office. Check out the top entertainment news stories of October 1, Saturday, here.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Colors TV