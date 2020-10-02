Newswrap, October 1: CBI's take on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut resuming shoot & more

Newswrap, October 1: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the quashing of rumours on Yash Chopra's biopic, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast and crew find it difficult to find space

Just like others, the shooting schedule of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the makers are all set to resume its shoot but not able to find space for building the sets in Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap reaches police station for questioning

Payal Ghosh lodged an FIR against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct at the Versova police station. The filmmaker was seen arriving at the same for questioning on Thursday. Earlier, he had termed the allegation to be false and baseless.

No biopic on Yash Chopra

Earlier, there were reports that a biopic on the legendary filmmaker is on the way. However, a YRF spokesperson has denied the same and called it a baseless rumour. He further added that there is no plan to make a biopic on Yash Chopra.

CBI to impose Section 302 charge in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The latest reports suggest that the central agency is considering adding a murder charge i.e., Section 302 in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her happiness upon hearing the same on social media.

resumes work after 7 months

The actress recently jetted off to her hometown Manali after a short stay in Mumbai. The actress has now left for South India to shoot for her much-awaited bilingual project titled Thalavi. She announced the same on social media and said to have resumed work after 7 months.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty meet on June 13?

BJP Mumbai's Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has stated that a politician’s birthday party was organized on 13th June. Eyewitnesses reportedly told Gupta that Sushant Singh Rajput went to drop Rhea at her home at around 2 or 3 am. He further says that Rhea claiming about having left home on June 8 is incorrect.

NCB’s new findings in drug probe

The agency’s sources have claimed that an actor, who was earlier a supermodel, is the mastermind behind Bollywood’s drug nexus. NCB’s scanner is reportedly on three actors of late one of whom has connections with local peddlers.

