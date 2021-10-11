Newswrap, October 10: Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship; Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup’ first look

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani’s relationship

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with actor/producer Jackky Bhagnani making her relationship official with him. She wrote in the caption, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !!”

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol’s ‘Chup’ first look

Director R.Balki took to social media and announced the first look poster of his upcoming thriller ‘Chup’. Southern star Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the leading parts.

Alia Bhatt wishes SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt has worked for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. Director SS Rajamouli celebrated his birthday today and received warm wishes from several ‘RRR’ actors including Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt amongst others. Alia called SS Rajamouli a ‘master storyteller’ in the social media post.

Shekhar Suman supports Shah Rukh Khan

Prolific actor and comedian Shekhar Suman took to Twitter as he came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s arrest row. Shekhar in one of the tweets mentioned that SRK is the only actor from the film industry who visited him personally after his son’s death at the age of 11.

Ali Fazal & Anjana Sukhani support SRK

Reports started to circulate that SRK’s ad with an educational platform have been stopped amongst Aryan Khan’s arrest row. Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani took to Twitter and came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan.

