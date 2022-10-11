Newswrap, October 11: Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday; Akshay's Ram Setu Trailer; Suhana- Aryan Khan in Dubai

Today is a big day in the Indian film industry as people across the country are celebrating megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Shah Rukh Khan, several high-profile people extended their birthday greetings to the Shahenshaah of Bollywood. We have our October 11 news roundup ready, take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his birthday in Mumbai today. He, along with his family, greeted fans outside his residence Jalsa. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities went on to wish the megastar. This birthday is slightly more special this year as he successfully recovered from his battle with COVID-19. For the unversed, he is also the recipient of Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the field of arts.

Ram Setu Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the trailer of Ram Setu is garnering appreciation from various corners of the country. The storyline revolves around a man who is on a mission to save the bridge built by Lord Ram in the mythological epic Ramayana. Akshay and his team are all set to safeguard the bridge by hook or by crook. Do give it a watch today.

Shah Rukh Khan's meet with fans Popularly known as King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is truly a gentleman in real life. Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for Atlee's Jawan in Chennai, met his fans after wrapping the schedule of the movie. And his sweet gesture is taking the internet by storm. Do have a look!

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan clicked together Popular star kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan got clicked together at the International League T20 trophy launch event on Monday in Dubai. Both of them graced the event with their stylish outfits. Suhana Khan looked absolutely stunning in a light blue bodycon dress. Aryan, on the other hand, was sporting a black T-shirt and jacket with black pants.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral; Jaya Bachchan attends Samajwadi Party founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 in the National capital. Today, the politician's funeral ceremony was held wherein we saw Bollywood actors Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in attendance. Read more here.

Chhello Show child actor passes away Chhello Show's child actor Rahul Koli passed away today after battling cancer. For the unversed, Chhello Show is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023.