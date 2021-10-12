Newswrap, October 11: Aryan Khan’s bail hearing on Oct 13; Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif to resume ‘Tiger 3’

Aryan Khan’s bail hearing

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road jail. His bail was earlier rejected by a Mumbai court. Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde will be filing an appeal for bail on Wednesday, October 13. Aryan with others was taken to Arthur Road jail on Friday.

Also Read| No relief yet for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, bail hearing moved to Oct 13 in Cruise ship drugs case

Tiger 3 shoot in Mumbai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have recently finished an international schedule of their upcoming action thriller ‘Tiger 3’. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan and Katrina will be resuming the shoot of the third part of the Tiger franchise in Mumbai.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to resume Tiger 3 shoot in Mumbai this week

Hum Do Hamare Do trailer

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are reuniting in their latest upcoming release ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. The film marks their return together after mighty successful ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. The quirky comedy also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the leading parts of make-belief parents.

Also Read| Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's family drama is the perfect amount of crazy & romance

Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ release date

Reportedly Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma led actioner ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ will hit the silver screens on November 26. John Abraham starrer massy actioner ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is also hitting the screens on the same date. Reportedly both the films could clash at the box office.

Also Read| Salman Khan's Antim eyes 26 November theatrical release, will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2

Abhishek Bachchan’s wish for Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 79th birthday. Several megastars of Bollywood took to social media and wished the icon. Abhishek took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming wish for his superstar father. Aishwarya Rai also shared a lovely birthday post feat, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Also Read| To The Best Father: Amitabh Bachchan gets a sweet birthday tribute from son Abhishek Bachchan