Newswrap, October 11: Rhea Chakraborty's legal action, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi look and more

Newswrap, October 11: Right from Kangana Ranaut's look as Thalaivi to Disha Patani wrapping up Radhe's shoot, here are the key stories from the previous day.

in and as Thalaivi

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of the biopic. She has also shared a few pictures from the sets in which she is flaunting the trademark saree of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana writes, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader."

to sport long hair in a new project?

The latest reports suggest that the superstar is going to sport long hair for his next movie Pathan. Onlookers have already spotted him with his long tresses while cheering for team Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL matches in Dubai. The movie will reportedly kick start in November this year.

Kangana Ranaut on Aarey Metro shed

The government of Maharashtra announced on Sunday that the Aarey Metro car shed has been relocated to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut has opined her views about the same in one of her tweets. She states that putting a halt on urbanisation to suit the agendas of the wealthy and the powerful is not a solution.

Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour in trouble

Dimple Thawani, who happens to be Rhea's neighbour, had earlier claimed that she saw the actress with Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his demise. However, she said that it was somebody else who saw them when being asked by the CBI. The central agency has now reportedly warned her not to say anything that is not true or authenticated. Meanwhile, Satish Maneshinde has also called the claim a baseless rumour.

Rhea Chakraborty to take legal action

The actress will reportedly take legal action against those who tried to defame her and destroy her life in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has also issued a statement in connection with the same. He has also talked about forwarding a list of names to the CBI who made false claims against Rhea Chakraborty.

wraps up the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The actress recently announced on social media that she has wrapped up her shooting schedule for the co-starrer. Disha Patani has also shared a picture with her glam team along with the post. Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Prabhu Deva.

