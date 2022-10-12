Newswrap, October 12: Janhvi in and as Mili, Deepika on split rumours with Ranveer, Aamir Khan hides face
From Katrina Kaif revealing about not preferring to watch horror films to Deepika Padukone rubbishing split rumours with Ranveer Singh, know what's happening in B-Town.
Bollywood keeps buzzing for numerous reasons each day. From movie announcements and updates to movie screenings, pap appearances, controversies, gossip, and interviews, a lot happens in B-Town to keep Bollywood enthusiasts hooked and booked. October 12th, 2022 was yet another exciting day in the world of Bollywood, where Katrina Kaif revealed her fear of watching horror films with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday wrapped her shoot for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film Mili, Deepika Padukone broke silence on rumours of her rift between husband Ranveer Singh and more. So read on, so that you miss no updates from the world of entertainment.
Katrina Kaif reveals her fear of horror films:
Katrina Kaif gears up for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on the 4th of November. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Zero actress revealed that she is too scared to watch horror films. She said she couldn't even complete watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which isn't as spooky as many other horror films. When asked about why she signed for Phone Bhoot knowing that it has horror elements, she justified by saying that it is essentially a comedy film and that she plays a friendly ghost that no one really would be scared of.
Ananya Panday wraps her shoot of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan:
Ananya Panday has been constantly working on her movies. She showed versatility by being part of two very distinct films this year, namely Gehraiyaan and Liger. The Student Of The Year 2 actress wrapped up her shoot of Excel Entertainment's upcoming presentation, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan today and she described it as the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative, and cathartic experience of her career. The film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and will soon see a release.
Janhvi Kapoor reveals the first look of her upcoming film Mili:
Janhvi Kapoor is making some really exciting movie choices, very early on in her career. She has been a part of very distinct films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and GoodLuck Jerry. Her next film Mili is a survival drama film that will release in theatres on the 4th of November this year. It is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. The posters and the short teaser have been getting a good response.
Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post:
Deepika Padukone rubbishes rumours of split with hubby Ranveer Singh:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. In Meghan Markle's podcast, the actress rubbished rumours of her splitting with hubby Ranveer Singh. The actress shared that Ranveer was away for a music festival and would be thrilled to see her face once he is back. Last week, Ranveer Singh too shared a throwback photo of him posing in front of Deepika's poster, at Cannes.
Aamir Khan goes incognito:
Aamir Khan has kept a low profile since his last release Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor made a rare media appearance in an off-white hoodie in the city. He also covered his face with a mask. Meanwhile, the actor is receiving rave reviews for Laal Singh Chaddha digitally.
Dilip Kumar film fest in the works, after a great response to Amitabh Bachchan film fest:
Dilip Kumar is one of the most iconic Indian actors, who enjoyed a massive dedicated following at the time of his reign. The actor gave Bollywood many classics like Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, and Kranti to name a few. Reports suggest that just like Amitabh Bachchan's film fest to mark his 80th birthday, a similar kind of fest is also being planned to celebrate Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary. We await more details on the same.
Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori's friend calls Sreejita De a 'hypocrite'
Things are heating up in the Bigg Boss house and it is barely a week since the action started. There have been tiffs between the inmates of the Bigg Boss house. BB16 contestant Gori Nagori's friend Sunny Choudhary called Sreejita De, another contestant this season, a 'hypocrite'. It was stated that no one could pass personal remarks or abuse in the Bigg Boss house. Sreejita De took a controversial, below-the-belt dig at Gori Nagori and her friend was seemingly upset. He said that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan should intervene in the matter.
