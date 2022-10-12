Newswrap, October 12: Janhvi in and as Mili, Deepika on split rumours with Ranveer, Aamir Khan hides face

Bollywood keeps buzzing for numerous reasons each day. From movie announcements and updates to movie screenings, pap appearances, controversies, gossip, and interviews, a lot happens in B-Town to keep Bollywood enthusiasts hooked and booked. October 12th, 2022 was yet another exciting day in the world of Bollywood, where Katrina Kaif revealed her fear of watching horror films with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday wrapped her shoot for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film Mili, Deepika Padukone broke silence on rumours of her rift between husband Ranveer Singh and more. So read on, so that you miss no updates from the world of entertainment. Katrina Kaif reveals her fear of horror films:



Katrina Kaif gears up for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on the 4th of November. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Zero actress revealed that she is too scared to watch horror films. She said she couldn't even complete watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which isn't as spooky as many other horror films. When asked about why she signed for Phone Bhoot knowing that it has horror elements, she justified by saying that it is essentially a comedy film and that she plays a friendly ghost that no one really would be scared of. Also read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Katrina Kaif couldn't finish watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It was very scary Ananya Panday wraps her shoot of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan:

Ananya Panday has been constantly working on her movies. She showed versatility by being part of two very distinct films this year, namely Gehraiyaan and Liger. The Student Of The Year 2 actress wrapped up her shoot of Excel Entertainment's upcoming presentation, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan today and she described it as the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative, and cathartic experience of her career. The film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and will soon see a release. Also read: PICS: Ananya Panday wraps Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; Calls it ‘Most fulfilling and cathartic experience’ Janhvi Kapoor reveals the first look of her upcoming film Mili:

Janhvi Kapoor is making some really exciting movie choices, very early on in her career. She has been a part of very distinct films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and GoodLuck Jerry. Her next film Mili is a survival drama film that will release in theatres on the 4th of November this year. It is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. The posters and the short teaser have been getting a good response. Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post: