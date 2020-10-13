Newswrap, October 12: Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against neighbour, Sooryavanshi, '83's release date & more

Newswrap, October 12: Right from the latest updates on Sooryavanshi and '83's release date to Payal Ghosh's letter to the President, here are the key stories from the previous day.

begins shooting for Prithviraj

The actor is finally in Mumbai after having completed the shoot for Bell Bottom in the United Kingdom. Now, the latest reports suggest that has begun the shoot for Prithviraj.

'83 and Sooryavanshi release dates

's sports drama '83 is slated to be released on the eve of Christmas this year. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and starrer Sooryavanshi's release date has been postponed to 2021.

Bollywood celebs approach Delhi HC against channels

, , , and the rest of the industry’s top producers have filed a suit against Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV along with Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar of Times Now. This suit has been reportedly filed to stop these channels from making derogatory remarks against the Bollywood stars.

is shown as Rashid Khan's wife in Google!

As hilarious as it sounds, Google has reportedly showcased Anushka Sharma has Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife. Earlier, the latter had called Anushka his favourite actress during a live session post which he ended up trending on social media. This also resulted in the unusual blooper by Google.

Payal Ghosh seeks help from President of India

After having written to the Prime Minister, Payal Ghosh recently wrote a letter to the President of India while seeking help in her case against Anurag Kashyap. She also states that the police personnel are not arresting the accused as he is an influential person.

Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against neighbour

The actress has reportedly filed a complaint against her neighbour Dimple Thawani who had earlier claimed to have seen her with Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13. She has mentioned in her complaint that whatever Thawani has said about her is a false and bogus allegation.

