Newswrap, October 12: Salman Khan’s Antim release date, Akhil Akkineni’s wish for playing Virat Kohli & more

Salman Khan’s Antim release date

Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth’s release date was finally unveiled on Tuesday, October 12. The movie, which has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will mark Salman’s first collaboration with his brother in law Aayush Sharma. While sharing an intriguing poster on social media, Salman Khan announced, “#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021”.

Akhil Akkineni would love to play Virat Kohli on screen

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akhil Akkineni expressed his love for sports films. When asked who he would like to essay on screen, the actor said, “Virat Kohli. I think that would be a journey of passion, fire and what dedication he has. In fact, he has influenced me in a lot of ways, the way he carries himself, and dedicates himself to his craft and sport. It’s incredible to see someone so dedicated, and the passion to be number one. So maybe a story on him someday would be great.”

Shahid Kapoor papped with his family

On Tuesday, October 12, Shahid Kapoor caught the attention of paparazzi as he exited the Mumbai Airport with his family. In the photos, Shahid was seen carrying son Zain as he was fast asleep. Meanwhile, wife Mira and daughter walked hand-in-hand as they made their public appearance.

The Trailer War

According to our sources, as many as four film producers – Antim: The Final Truth, Satyameva Jayate 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Tadap – are looking to attach their trailers with Sooryavanshi on Diwali. “Everyone in the industry is confident that the audience will come out in huge numbers to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen this Diwali. With a jam-packed release calendar going forward, the producers want to use Sooryavanshi as a vehicle to create awareness among the audience stepping out to watch films around the release date and content of their product,” revealed a source, adding further that all the four trailers will be launched digitally by end of October/early November.

Shah Rukh Khan spending sleepless nights?

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Gauri Khan are both devastated amid Aryan Khan’s arrest row. Reportedly, King Khan is spending sleepless nights as his son continues to be in jail after being booked during a drug bust. The report suggests, "It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family."

