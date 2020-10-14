Newswrap, October 13: FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Sooryavanshi release date, Shahid Kapoor's web debut & more

Newswrap, October 13: Right from Shweta Singh Kirti's post on Sushant Singh Rajput to Shahid Kapoor's digital debut, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Riteish Deshmukh backs Rhea Chakraborty

The actress has recently filed a complaint against her neighbour on charges of making false allegations. Riteish Deshmukh has supported this move of Rhea Chakraborty on social media as he writes, “More power to you.”

Shweta Singh Kirti starts #MannKiBaat4SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has urged the fans of the late actor to come forward and send their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Mann Ki Baat. She has further stated in a social media post that it is a good opportunity to raise voice for justice and truth.

Payal Ghosh ready to apologize to Richa Chadha

In a dramatic turn of events, Payal Ghosh has reportedly agreed to apologize to Richa Chadha in the defamation suit that the latter filed against her. Meanwhile, both the actresses have been given two days to file their consent terms in the settlement of the case. However, Payal has also put forth a condition that she will apologize if Richa does not file any criminal case against her post the settlement of the matter.

Amrita Rao and husband expecting first child

The actress and her husband RJ Anmol tied the knot with each other four years ago. Now, the power couple is going to embrace parenthood very soon. Amrita Rao has also been spotted stepping out while proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Sooryavanshi to release on Republic Day weekend?

It has already been announced that the release date of the and starrer Sooryavanshi has now been postponed to 2021. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the movie a few days prior to Republic Day next year.

FIR against

The Karnataka Police has reportedly filed a complaint against the actress over her tweet on farm laws. That has happened a few days after a court in Karnataka directed the police personnel to lodge an FIR against Kangana Ranaut on the aforementioned grounds.

's debut web series

The actor is soon going to join the bandwagon of celebs who have already made their digital debut. Shahid Kapoor has reportedly signed a digital series that will be directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru of The Family Man and Stree fame. This web series is reportedly going to be a thriller.

