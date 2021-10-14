Newswrap October 13: Salman Khan to wrap Tiger 3 in November; Aryan Khan’s bail hearing tomorrow & more

Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ crew members test COVID 19 positive

According to reports few members from OMG 2 team have tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after, the other team members immediately went under home quarantine and took the COVID-19 test. To note, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God! which was directed by Amit Rai.

Court to continue Aryan Khan bail hearing tomorrow

The hearing of the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been adjourned on Wednesday and the court will resume the hearing on Thursday. During the hearing, the NCB told the court that Aryan has been involved in ‘illicit procurement & distribution of contraband’.

Sanjana Sanghi underwent a 3 month action training for Om: The Battle

Sanjana Sanghi on her upcoming movie Om: The Battle revealed that hers is an action-packed role and she has to prep a lot for the character. The actress disclosed that she prepped for 3 months and being a dancer really helped her.

Salman Khan to wrap up Tiger 3 by November end

After returning from the overseas leg of Tiger 3, Salman Khan straight away jumped into shooting for some additional scenes of Antim: The Final Truth and is now all set to resume shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 in Mumbai. The last leg will be shot over a period of 6 weeks and be wrapped up by November end.

Kiara Advani on possibility of another collaboration with Shahid Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani had a successful run at the box office. Kiara even considers the film as a game changer for her. In a chat with Pinkvilla she also spoke on the possibilities of another collaboration with the actor.

