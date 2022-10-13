Newswrap, October 13: Thank God Diwali trailer, Deepika kisses child artist, Aamir's controversial ad and more

Bollywood keeps buzzing for numerous reasons every day. A lot happens on an ideal day in the Indian entertainment industry and it is tough to keep a track of all that happens in the world on B-Town. Pinkvilla tries to keep you posted with every Bollywood news that is making headlines and keeping readers hooked and booked. Put on your reading glasses and know all that's buzzing.

The excitement for Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet's Diwali release Thank God is increasing each day, as the film draws closer to its release on 25th October 2022. A special 'Diwali Trailer' of the film was released today and going by trailer, it can be said with utmost surety that the film will be a good bet for family audiences expecting light comedy and drama. The film clashes with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

Also read: Thank God Diwali Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn helps Sidharth Malhotra redeem himself of all the sins

Sheykhar Ravjiani shares an exciting update on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films to be coming out next year. With less than 4 months to the release of the film, the makers are pulling up their socks and working on the sound, mixing, and other technical aspects of the film. Sheykhar Ravjiani, who is working on the music and background score of Pathaan with Vishal Dadlani, took to Twitter to share his excitement for the film, as he shared a photo of his from the studio where work on the music of Pathaan is happening. The tweet read, "Back to musicverse of #Pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk. It's definitely going to blow up! It's positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more?" Well, we can't wait for Pathaan.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's music is 'definitely gonna blow up,' says composer Sheykhar Ravjiani

Aamir Khan's controversial advertisement didn't go well with MP Home Minister

Aamir Khan has been keeping a low profile since the release of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the midst of it all, an advertisement of his with Kiara Advani is gaining a lot of traction for the wrong reasons. The advertisement is receiving flak for the way it has tried to question Hindu customs and beliefs. The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, when asked about his view on the advertisement, felt that Aamir Khan should not have hurt religious sentiments. It is to be seen if Aamir Khan gives clarification on the controversial advertisement or not.

Also read: 'Aamir Khan shouldn't hurt religious sentiments': MP Home Minister on star's bank commercial with Kiara Advani

First song of Phone Bhoot 'Kinna Sona' out

The trailer of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's film Phone Bhoot received a positive response from fans and admirers. The makers dropped a groovy track, 'Kinna Sona' from the film and it sees Katrina shake a leg with 'bhootbusters' Ishaan and Siddhant. Katrina, in the red latex dress, looked sizzling and got many heads turning. The film gears up for a release on the 4th of November and locks horns with Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili.

Also read: Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif shows off sizzling moves in latex dress; Ishaan-Siddhant dance along

Deepika Padukone kisses child actor Bhavin

Deepika Padukone is making headlines for her recent podcast interviews, where she answered many brewing life questions. The actress attended a special screening of India's official Oscar entry film Chhello Show. A video of Deepika kissing the child actor Bhavin, at the screening of the film, went viral. The little Bhavin could not stop gushing and blushing as he got a kiss from Deepika. The event was also attended by Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sunny Kaushal among others.

Watch VIDEO