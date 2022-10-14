Newswrap, October 14: Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth; Katrina-Vicky love tales; Sara Ali Khan’s dating rumours

Just like bees buzz around nectar, the world of Bollywood and Hindi Television keeps on revolving around entertainment news. Today, on October 14, several Bollywood celebs dropped photos, videos, and posts on how they celebrated Karwa Chauth yesterday. Those who are not married yet too have mastered the art of how to stay in news and deliver quality content. Check out the major happenings of the day here. Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with hubby Nick Jonas

Popular known as India’s desi girl, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas. Notably, this is the duo’s first Karwa Chauth after they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. For the unversed, Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival primarily celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern India who observe a fast for their family.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never leave a moment to exude couple goals. They both have a charming presence together as one. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla today, Katrina Kaif shared about her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming gesture for her on Karwa Chauth.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill have often been spotted hanging out together. Many reports suggest that the two are dating each other and are trying their best to keep their relationship under cover. Is it true? Read on to find out more.

Popular filmmaker Karan Johar had an emotional moment on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa after witnessing a performance depicting the struggles faced by people belonging to the third gender. He was seen getting numb after seeing a performance by contestant Nishant Bhat. Do have a look here.

A day after Karwa Chauth was observed, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor dropped stunning pictures of herself donning a traditional attire. The attire was a regal lehenga that she aced with her breathtaking beauty, You should surely not give this picture a miss. Have a look here!

Hosted by actor Salman Khan, the reality show Bigg Boss keeps on getting newsier every day! In a recent development, contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan was left teary-eyed after her father scolded her in public over her performance on the reality show. Do read here for more details.