Newswrap October 15: Hrithik Roshan begins ‘Vikram Vedha’; Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel reunite for Gadar 2

Hrithik Roshan begins Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be sharing screen space in the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’. Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video mentioning that he has begun shooting for the film. The filming of action drama has been currently going on in UAE.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Sunny Deol led ‘Gadar’ released in 2001 was a gigantic blockbuster on the box office, one of the biggest ever in Hindi cinema. Makers of the film recently took to social media and announced a sequel to the film. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for the film along with Utkarsh Sharma.

‘Bansuri’ song out feat Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are starring together in ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. The quirky comedy also features Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the leading parts. Makers have recently released a dance number titled ‘Bansuri’. The film will be released directly on an OTT platform.

SRK & Gauri speak to Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been denied bail in the alleged case by Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan is currently residing in Arthur Road jail along with others accused. Reportedly, SRK and Gauri Khan spoke to their son via video call.

Akshay Kumar in ‘Gorkha’

Superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema. The actor recently took to Instagram and announced his upcoming venture ‘Gorkha’. The film will be based on the incredible life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. The venture will be produced by Aanand Rai.

