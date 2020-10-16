Newswrap, October 15: Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shoot, Kumar Sanu diagnosed with COVID 19

Newswrap, October 15: Right from CBI quashing reports of closing Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Aamir Khan praising Laxmmi Bomb, check out the key stories from the previous day.

Sandip Ssingh sues news channel

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh has recently sent a legal notice to a news channel and its editor-in-chief for airing defamatory news about him. The producer has also shared screenshots of the notice on social media.

lends a helping hand to Faraaz Khan and family

Actor Faraaz Khan is reportedly battling for his life at a hospital in Bengaluru. Pooja Bhatt had also raised a fundraiser link on social media earlier while urging people to help him. Now, Salman Khan has come forward to help the ailing actor. This piece of news has been shared by Kashmera Shah on Instagram.

CCB searches Vivek Oberoi’s residence

The actor’s brother-in-law, Aditya Alva has been absconding despite the CCB issuing a lookout notice for him. His name surfaced in the Sandalwood drug scandal that is being probed by the agency. The CCB officials have reportedly searched Vivek Oberoi’s residence for the purpose of finding Alva.

praises ’s Laxmmi Bomb

The official trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was released a few days back and that has left the fans excited for its release. Recently, Aamir Khan has praised the trailer and called it a superb one. He also lauded ’s outstanding performance in the movie that co-stars Kiara Advani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bebo has recently completed the shoot for the Aamir Khan co-starrer. She has also shared a BTS picture with the actor while announcing the same on social media. The two actors are seen engrossed in a conversation in the candid click.

CBI visits Disha Salian’s fiancé Rohan Rai’s place

A five-member team of the central agency reached Rohan Rai’s residence on Wednesday reportedly around 10 pm. According to reports, they entered the premises without informing the security guard and were there for an hour.

India’s Oscar winning designer passes away

Bhanu Athaiya, the first Oscar-winning costume designer of India, has left for her heavenly abode. She was reportedly bed-ridden for almost 3 years and one side of her body was paralyzed. Athaiya was reportedly diagnosed with brain tumour eight years ago.

CBI slams reports of closing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The central agency has recently issued a statement in which they have clarified that the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is still going on. They have also rubbished the rumours of closing the case and called such reports as erroneous and speculative.

Kumar Sanu diagnosed with Coronavirus

The popular singer has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. He was supposed to join his family for Durga Puja celebrations in LA but had to ditch the plans because of the same. He is currently under mandatory quarantine.

15 phones of celebs sent to DFS

The NCB has sent 15 phones of Bollywood celebs who were interrogated in connection with the drug nexus to DFS in Gandhinagar. Among those whose phones have been sent are reportedly Rhea Chakraborty, , and others.

