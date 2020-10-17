Newswrap, October 16: Deepika Padukone resumes shoot, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife records statement

Newswrap, October 16: Right from CCB serving notice to Vivek Oberoi's wife to Deepika Padukone resuming shoot for Shakun Batra's project, here are the key stories from the previous day.

resumes shoot for Shakun Batra’s movie

The actress had jetted off to Goa a few weeks earlier to shoot for the movie. However, she had to return to Mumbai after being summoned by the NCB in the Bollywood drug nexus case. Now, after almost two weeks, Deepika Padukone has joined the sets again.

Sandalwood drug case: Vivek Oberoi’s wife served notice

The actor’s brother-in-law, Aditya Alva has been absconding ever since CCB began probing the Sandalwood drug case. The officials also raided Vivek Oberoi’s residence sometime back in search of Alva. Now, it is learned that CCB has issued a notice to his wife Priyanka Alva. This is reportedly concerning her links with brother Aditya in the case.

trains for Tejas and Dhaakad

The actress has recently shared a video on her social media handle in which she can be seen training hard for her upcoming projects. Kangana is seen trying her hands in boxing, summersaults, stretching, and other activities to fit into her roles in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress also says in her caption that she has given Bollywood its first legitimate action heroine.

and Manushi Chhilar resume shoot for Prithviraj

After having returned from the UK post completing Bell Bottom’s shoot, has now resumed the shooting schedule for Prithviraj. Now, a picture of the actor with co-star Manushi Chhillar has gone viral on social media. The two of them seem super excited about having returned to the sets.

Advocate arrested for making false allegations in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

A Delhi-based advocate name Vibhor Anand has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for reportedly spreading fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s case. According to media reports, he made defamatory allegations and concocted fake conspiracy theories. He also claimed that Disha was raped and named a few personalities in connection with the same.

Chhalaang’s trailer to be out on THIS date

The movie featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles is going to be released on November 13, 2020. Now, the good news is that the makers are going to unveil the trailer of the movie on October 17, 2020.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife records statement against him

The actor’s wife Aaliya recently appeared before POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court. She has reportedly also recorded her statement in connection with her complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four of his family members.

#BoycottLaxmmiBomb trends on Twitter

Some of the netizens have called for a boycott of the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer on multiple grounds. While a few of them have accused the makers of the movie of hurting religious sentiments, a few others have objected to the stereotypical representation of the transgender community.

