Newswrap, October 16: Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham; Farrukh Jaffar passes away & more

Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham

Katrina Kaif reviewed rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sardar Udham. The actress said that it was raw and honest. She wrote, “@vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking”.

Ranveer Singh shortlisting baby names

Recently, Ranveer made headlines for his TV show ‘The Big Picture’ and now in it, the actor revealed that he is finalising names for his future baby. The actor spilled the beans on his plans to become a dad in 2-3 years.

Esha Deol on mom Hema Malini

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Esha Deol gives an insight into her bond with her mother, from whom she derives the passion to pursue her dreams and preserve her dignity.

Farrukh Jaffar passes away

The veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar who was part of the film fraternity for quite a long time passed away at the age of 88. She was best known for her work in Peepli Live, Swades, Gulabo Sitabo and Umrao Jaan.

Aryan Khan counselled during NCB custody

Aryan Khan was reportedly counselled while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to the latest report, Aryan promised NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede that he would do good work and make him proud one day.

