Newswrap, October 17: Drishyam 2 Trailer out; Varun's Bhediya Poster; Deepika in top 10 most beautiful women

Bollywood keeps buzzing with various news happenings. It is not just restricted to mere airport looks or ‘caught in the act’ by the paparazzi but it offers a scoop of much broader goals to help serve society in general. Today was no less than a fun-filled day. Scroll down to know more. Drishyam 2 Trailer Unveiled Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Drishyam, The basic storyline revolves around a boy named Sam who had disappeared 7 years ago, and now, still, the search for the missing boy is ongoing. What will Ajay Devgn and his family do? Tap below to read more.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn aka Vijay Salgaonkar comes up with new ways to protect his family Bhediya Poster Out Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer will hit the theatres soon. To keep up with the excitement levels, the makers of the film unveiled the poster of the film and fans are absolutely loving it. It looks like Varun Dhawan is donning his ‘werewolf’ look in a fierce avatar. We are still wondering what will the storyline revolve around, but one thing is for sure the poster has garnered much-needed attention.

Also Read: Bhediya New Poster: Varun Dhawan looks ready to attack, Kriti Sanon and others looks terrified Deepika Padukone bags beautiful woman tag Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to have made it to the list of most beautiful women in the world. According to Science Magazine, the Piku actress has been listed alongside Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to feature in 10 most beautiful women in the world; Check out full list Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali Bash Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen onscreen in the film Doctor G, threw a massive Diwali party at his residence. We saw several high-profile celebrities in attendance like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday in attendance Karan Johar unveils what is inside the KWK hamper Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most popular celebrities in B-Town. On Monday, he unveiled what prizes are earned by those who win the hamper. Does it include shampoos and conditioners or a box full of sweets and a bottle of wine? Read on for more.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar finally reveals what is inside the hamper Katrina Kaif on her next with Ali Abbas Zafar Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, talked about her plans to work with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar in her next. She has worked with him in the past as well.