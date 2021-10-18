Newswrap, October 17: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s viral video; Gauri Khan’s ‘mannat’ for Aryan Khan & more

Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal in viral video

Recently, a fan club of rumoured lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted a video on social media which soon went viral. In the video, Katrina can be seen tightly hugging Vicky at the screening of the latter’s new film, Sardar Udham.

Gauri Khan’s ‘mannat’ for Aryan Khan

According to a report in The Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan has kept a ‘mannat’ for son Aryan Khan’s bail. Reportedly, Gauri Khan has been praying through the festival of Navratri. She has reportedly quit sugar ever since Navratri started on October 7.

Aryan Khan gets increased jail security

According to the latest reports, Aryan Khan’s security in jail has been increased. Aryan, who is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, has been reportedly moved to special barracks, and is being monitored by jail authorities.

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, & Shaheen Bhatt’s picture-perfect pose

Alia Bhatt is enjoying her Maldives vacation with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In a video shared by Soni on her Instagram space, the three of them are seen striking the perfect pose as they smile at the camera, while they enjoy a candlelight dinner at the tropical island.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes scuba diving

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a few pictures and videos on Instagram where she can be seen scuba diving. The actress is currently in Spain, shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. She gave fans a glimpse of how she enjoyed her Sunday with the Citadel crew in the ocean.

