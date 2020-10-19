Newswrap, October 18: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey shoot wrap up, Payal Ghosh's fresh allegations & more

Newswrap, October 18: Right from Payal Ghosh's tweets on Irfan Pathan to Kangana Ranaut attending her brother's pre-wedding celebrations, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do

The two of them have announced their collaboration for the aforementioned movie that will go on floors next year in January. The announcement for the same has been made by the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. The movie is going to be a family entertainer just like the previous one.

Burjkhalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb

The makers of the movie recently dropped the song Burkhalifa featuring and Kiara Advani that has sent the netizens into a frenzy. The song has been shot in the exotic location of Dubai and with the famous Burj Khalifa in the background.

begins shooting for Haseen Dilruba

The actress had been holidaying in the Maldives for the past few days. She has now resumed work and will be shooting for her upcoming project titled Haseen Dilruba. Taapsee has also given a glimpse of her look from the movie.

Payal Ghosh's allegations against Richa Chadha's lawyer

The actress has recently shared a few tweets in which she has accused Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her. Not only that but she has also stated that the latter has supported a Twitter user who hurled abuses at her. She quoted it as the 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang.'

Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella Demetriades' brother arrested by NCB

The agency has arrested Agisialos Demetriades on charges of having connections with drug peddlers. According to reports, he also has a direct connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty case. The NCB has seized banned substances from his custody.

attends her brother's pre-wedding festivities

The actress who is currently in her hometown has recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of her brother Akshit. She looks stunning in a green-coloured saree as she applies Haldi to him in one of the videos.

wraps up the shoot of Jersey

The actor has wrapped up his shooting schedule of the sports drama Jersey in Uttarakhand. He has also thanked the state government for helping them complete the same safely amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Payal Ghosh asks Irfan Pathan to break his silence

The actress has tagged Irfan Pathan in her tweets while stating that he is a family friend. She further says to have informed him about her conversations with Anurag Kashyap earlier. Payal also says that she expects the cricketer to break his silence in the matter.

