Newswrap, October 19: Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Ludo trailer, Aamir Khan's rib injury & more

Newswrap, October 19: Right from the latest updates on Aamir Khan's injury to Ludo's trailer, check out the key stories from the previous day here.

Jersey final shoot in November

The actor has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the sports drama in Uttarakhand. As revealed by producer Aman Gill, the star cast of Jersey will team up for another schedule in November after which they will begin the post-production process. The movie also features Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

teams up with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus

The actor will be seen playing double roles in the movie that also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Reports suggest that the family entertainer is an adaptation of the popular play titled The Comedy of Errors. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have earlier collaborated for Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

and Kajol's statue

A bronze statue of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stars is going to be unveiled in Leicester Square of the UK to mark the movie's 25th anniversary. This piece of news has been confirmed by the Heart of London Business Alliance. It will be reportedly erected alongside that of Harry Potter, Batman, and other popular figures.

Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Demetriades goes private on Instagram

The NCB has arrested the actor's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisialos on charges of having alleged connections with the drug peddlers. Reports also suggest that he has a direct connection with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's case. Meanwhile, Gabriella has recently gone private on Instagram. She made her account private on Monday.

Ludo trailer OUT

The trailer of the much-awaited movie Ludo featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rohit Saraf is finally out. The three-minute long trailer gives us a glimpse into the four stories that will be showcased in the movie that has been helmed by Anurag Basu.

suffers rib injury

The actor has recently sustained a rib injury while shooting for his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. He suffered the same while shooting for an action sequence. However, sources reveal that he completed the shoot after having taken some painkillers.

