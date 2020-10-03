Newswrap, October 2: CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Anurag Kashyap on Payal Ghosh's allegation & more

Newswrap, October 2: Right from the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Sayani Gupta's tweet on Shah Rukh Khan, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh's allegations

Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and recently lodged an FIR against him at the Versova police station. He was summoned and reportedly questioned for 8 hours. The filmmaker has, however, denied all the allegations levelled by the actress. He also told the police that he knew her in professional capacity.

US president Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. This piece of news has been confirmed on Twitter. Earlier, Trump's senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 post which they undertook tests.

NCB likely to probe 's viral party video?

The agency is likely to re-examine the viral pary video from 2019 that was held by Karan Johar. The NCB will reportedly also summon and interrogate the celebrities who were present there.

Jonas shares another glimpse of 'Unfinished'

The actress has shared the first look of her memoir titled 'Unfinished' on social media. Priyanka has also shared two short videos along with the official cover. She has been sharing multiple anecdotes on the same for the past few days.

CBI to probe June 13 party in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The central agency is likely to probe the alleged party from June 13 which Rhea Chakraborty is said to have attended. Earlier, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakrabory met each other that night and that the late actor dropped her home at around 2 or 3 am. However, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has rubbished the report.

Sayani Gupta takes a dig at

The actress slammed Shah Rukh Khan after the actor shared a post on Gandhi Jayanti. Sayani, who earlier worked with SRK in Fan, asked him to speak up for the truth, the downtrodden and the exploited sections.

