Newswrap, October 2: SRK to shoot with Atlee in Mumbai hospital; Samantha & Naga Chaitanya's divorce & more

to head for first international trip

A source known to Pinkvilla informed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will fly to Paris and Dubai for her first international trip during the pandemic. On October 3 (Paris) and October 5 (Dubai) she will be part of events for the French personal care brand that she endorses. The events will include holding Stand Up Against Street Harassment training for women all over the world.

to begin shooting at a South Mumbai hospital

According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee are gearing up to shoot at a hospital in South Bombay from today for a 10-day schedule ahead of the wrap. Post this, the superstar will be heading to Spain to shoot for an international schedule of Pathan with .

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announce separation

After a month of separation rumours, the star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha took to social media and announced separation. The duo requested their fans and media to allow them privacy.

and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Siddharth Anand spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that Deepika will be seen doing action scenes together with Hrithik in the upcoming film Fighter. Siddharth also admitted that after War turned out to be a huge blockbuster, grossing over 300 crores, only in India, the expectations are high for Fighter.

Mahesh Manjrekar announces his next directorial titled 'Godse'

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar will direct an upcoming film titled 'Godse'. The announcement was made on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. The film will narrate the story of Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi.

