Newswrap October 20: No bail for Aryan Khan; Rani Mukerji wraps up Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway shoot & more

No bail for Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday. Denying bail to the accused, Magistrate reportedly stated, "Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected."

Also Read: No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case

Jacqueline Fernandez questioned for 7 hours by ED

Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for 7 hours by ED in the alleged Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. The enforcement directorate questioned the actress for the second time. A few days back, the agency had issued fresh summons to Jacqueline in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Also Read: PICS: Jacqueline Fernandez shies away from the cameras as she leaves ED office post 7 hours of questioning



Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unveil the theatrical trailer of Tadap fronted by debutant Ahan Shetty with Tara Sutaria on October 27.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer on THIS date



No new trailer for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

A trade source close to Pinkvilla informed that there’s no plan to launch a second new trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The source added that the makers are confident about their product and audiences will be flocking to the theatres to watch it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: No new trailer for Rohit Shetty’s action drama Sooryavanshi?



Rani Mukerji wraps the shooting of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji has finally wrapped up the shooting of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The makers had taken to social media to share the news with fans. The post was captioned as, “And, it's a wrap already! Feels like we had just started shooting for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. We can't wait for the film to hit the theatres now!”

Also Read: Rani Mukerjee is all smiles as she wraps the shooting of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway