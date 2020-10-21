Newswrap, October 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 shoot and more
Shah Rukh Khan to end hiatus with Pathan
The superstar will return to the big screen again with his next project titled Pathan. He will collaborate with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the movie. The latter reportedly plays a baddie in the revenge drama. It will go on floors this November.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to end his 2 year sabbatical in November with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
Satyameve Jayate sequel shoot
John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow from 21st October 2020. The shooting schedule for the sequel will continue till January 2021. Milap Zaveri will be directing the movie while Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani will be producing the same.
Also Read: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to flag off Satyameva Jayate sequel shooting in Lucknow; Deets Inside
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shoot for Shershaah
The actor has recently resumed shoot for his much-anticipated movie Shershaah after a long break amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. He has shared BTS pictures from the sets of the patriotic drama on social media while announcing the same. It also co-stars his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.
Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra is a 'soldier back at work' after COVID 19 break as he resumes Shershaah shoot; PHOTOS
Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty
The actress reportedly suffered a heart attack in Manali on Sunday. She has now undergone angioplasty because of the same at the Fortis Hospital situated in Mohali. The doctors have informed that Naval’s condition is stable now.
Also Read: Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack, assures she is 'perfectly fine now'
Imran Khan’s wife Avantika’s post
Avantika Malik has recently shared a cryptic post about marriage and divorce on social media thereby leaving the netizens baffled. Reports earlier suggested that Imran Khan and Avantika have been living separately. Her recent post on ‘truth bomb’ has further sparked off rumours now.
Also Read: Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares a perplexing post on marriage & divorce; Calls it a 'truth bomb'
Kangana Ranaut receives rape threats from a lawyer
The actress had shared a post on Facebook a few days back to wish her fans on Navratri. A lawyer from Odisha reportedly posted a hateful comment in the same post and threatened Kangana Ranaut with rape. However, he said on social media later on that his account has been hacked.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gets rape threats from Odisha based lawyer; Latter claims his account was hacked: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help files petition
The late actor’s former staffer Dipesh Sawant has recently filed a petition against NCB while accusing them of illegal retention. He has also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the same. For the unversed, Sawant is currently out on bail.
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant accuses NCB of illegal detention; Seeks Rs 10 lakh compensation
Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan’s son
Reports suggest that Bandish Bandit’s fame Ritwik Bhowmik will step into Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s shows in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. Reportedly, the movie’s producer Neeraj Pandey is quite impressed with Bhowmik’s performance in the web series.
Also Read: Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik to replace Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Ishq's Hindi remake?