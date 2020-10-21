Newswrap, October 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 shoot and more

Newswrap, October 20: Right from Sidharth Malhotra resuming shoot for Shershaah to Shah Rukh Khan's new project Pathan, here are the key stories from the previous day.

to end hiatus with Pathan

The superstar will return to the big screen again with his next project titled Pathan. He will collaborate with and John Abraham in the movie. The latter reportedly plays a baddie in the revenge drama. It will go on floors this November.

Satyameve Jayate sequel shoot

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow from 21st October 2020. The shooting schedule for the sequel will continue till January 2021. Milap Zaveri will be directing the movie while Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani will be producing the same.

resumes shoot for Shershaah

The actor has recently resumed shoot for his much-anticipated movie Shershaah after a long break amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. He has shared BTS pictures from the sets of the patriotic drama on social media while announcing the same. It also co-stars his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty

The actress reportedly suffered a heart attack in Manali on Sunday. She has now undergone angioplasty because of the same at the Fortis Hospital situated in Mohali. The doctors have informed that Naval’s condition is stable now.

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika’s post

Avantika Malik has recently shared a cryptic post about marriage and divorce on social media thereby leaving the netizens baffled. Reports earlier suggested that Imran Khan and Avantika have been living separately. Her recent post on ‘truth bomb’ has further sparked off rumours now.

receives rape threats from a lawyer

The actress had shared a post on Facebook a few days back to wish her fans on Navratri. A lawyer from Odisha reportedly posted a hateful comment in the same post and threatened Kangana Ranaut with rape. However, he said on social media later on that his account has been hacked.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help files petition

The late actor’s former staffer Dipesh Sawant has recently filed a petition against NCB while accusing them of illegal retention. He has also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the same. For the unversed, Sawant is currently out on bail.

Ritwik Bhowmik to replace ’s son

Reports suggest that Bandish Bandit’s fame Ritwik Bhowmik will step into Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s shows in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. Reportedly, the movie’s producer Neeraj Pandey is quite impressed with Bhowmik’s performance in the web series.

