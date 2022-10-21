Newswrap, October 21: Aishwarya, Karisma reunited, Parineeti on rejecting Ranbir's Animal, Ananya-Aditya pose

The world of Bollywood keeps on buzzing with new developments. Read on for more.

Today is October 21. Unlike other days, today was a very newsy day as popular designer Manish Malhotra held his star-studded Diwali bash wherein we saw several celebrities in attendance including popular filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar to name a few. However, what caught our eye was the cute interaction between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Read on for more details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit get clicked together in a frame

Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash was and continues to remain a talk of B-Town to date. We spotted several high-profile celebrities in attendance. While there were several newsmakers at the bash, we caught a glimpse of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit taking a picture today. And this picture is being loved by netizens. Do check it out.

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she refused to do Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was recently seen in the film Code Name Tiranga alongside actor Harrdy Sandhu opened up on why she rejected being a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. And now, the makers of the film Animal have roped in actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside Kapoor for the film. Read on to know what Parineeti has to say about this development.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday party together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Ever since netizens spotted actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday partying together at actress Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash, it looks like people can’t stop talking about them. Here’s why. Both of these leading actors are single and a certain section of the media believes that the two are dating each other.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2’s release date gets preponed

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday has got a new release date. And now, it seems that the official date has been preponed. Though we are eager to see both these leading actors of Bollywood together on screen, only time will tell if sequel is as good as the first part.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to rumours of him dating Navya Nanda

If rumours are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Bollywood actor, Siddharth Chaturvedi are dating each other for a long time. They both arrived separately at Manish Malhotra’s bash. Upon Chaturvedi’s arrival, here is how he reacted to paps who greeted him by linking him with Navya Nanda.

