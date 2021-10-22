Newswrap, October 21: Aryan Khan’s custody extended till Oct 30; Ananya Panday summoned by the NCB & more

Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended till October 30

In a tragic turn of events, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on Sunday, October 3. Currently, the star-kid has been sent to judicial custody by the court. His custody was supposed to end on October 21. However, ANI tweeted that the Special NDPS Court has further extended his custody till October 30.

Ananya Panday summoned by the NCB

Ananya Panday was snapped leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Thursday evening with dad Chunky Panday. The actress has also been summoned for questioning at 11 AM on Friday, reports revealed. On Thursday, a team of NCB officials reached Ananya Panday's to conduct a raid.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 details

After the success of Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham and Milap Zaveri retunited on the sequel to this action-packed entertainer. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that “The makers have opted for a tight one month promotional campaign which kicks off with the theatrical trailer launch on October 25. This will be followed by the unveiling of various assets, including the music, which is said to be one of the major highlights of the film. The trailer will be followed by three to four song launches at regular intervals.”

Anil Sharma on Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol

The director of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, shared some intriguing details about the film’s upcoming sequel. He said, “It took me 15 years to crack the script for Gadar 2. Around 3 years back, this thought impressed everyone and ever since then, we have been working towards developing the subject. Gadar will be remembered by the cinema lovers for 100 years and I want them to remember Gadar 2. I feel, Gadar 2 will carry forward the legacy of the first part. I have complete faith on this subject and hence, I am not worried now. We invested a lot of time in developing the plot of Gadar.”

Kriti Sanon rents a new place

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that actor Kriti Sanon has rented a new place apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. And the fascinating fact about this development is that the apartment belongs to Amitabh Bachchan. “It’s a duplex apartment in Andheri, which belongs to Mr Bachchan, and Kriti has taken it on rent for now. She really liked the house, and will be moving in soon,” informs a source close to development.

