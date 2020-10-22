Newswrap, October 21: Sanjay Dutt's recovery from cancer, Katrina's superhero film, FIR against Kangana & more

Newswrap, October 21: Right from the Mumbai Police summoning Kangana Ranaut and her sister to Ayushmann Khurrana kick-starting the shoot of his new movie, here are the key stories from the previous day.

’s superhero film

After having made Khaali Peeli, Ali Abbas Zafar is currently gearing up to make a superhero film that features Katrina Kaif. Reports suggest that the movie will be shot in multiple countries. The filmmaker is said to be looking for locations in Dubai too.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's superhero film to be shot in 4 countries; Ali Abbas Zafar reveals he's scouting for locations

Swara Bhaskar criticizes THIS character from DDLJ

The iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has completed 25 glorious years. Swara Bhasker was among the many others who took to social media and wished the movie’s team. However, the actress criticized ’s character Raj after a Twitter user listed down some of his creepy behaviors in DDLJ.

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar criticises Shah Rukh Khan's character Raj from DDLJ: Makes stalking seem romantic in Bollywood

Satyameva Jayate 2’s shoot begins

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar jetted off to Lucknow sometime back for the shooting schedule of Satyameva Jayate’s sequel. The movie went on the floors this Wednesday. Divya has shared a BTS picture on social media while announcing the same.

Also Read: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow; See PHOTOS

Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella’s brother sent to custody

A few days ago, NCB arrested the actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos on charges of being allegedly in touch with drug peddlers. They also seized some banned substances from his place. Now, the latest reports suggest that he has been sent to judicial custody for possession of drugs.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades sent to judicial custody in drugs case

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer out

The makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have recently dropped its official trailer. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1990s and features Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release.

Also Read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer: Manoj channels inner James Bond as he joins Diljit, Fatima to crack you up

Vidya Balan kick-starts shoot for Sherni

After Shakuntala Devi, the actress is gearing up for her next project which is Sherni. She has now reportedly resumed shoot for the movie in Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, her pictures from the sets have gone viral on social media in which everyone can be seen wearing PPE kits. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is seen performing pooja in the same.

Also Read: Vidya Balan begins shooting in Madhya Pradesh for Sherni, pics of actress performing pooja on set goes viral

Sanjay Dutt beats cancer

The actor was earlier diagnosed with lung cancer that left many of his fans worried about his health. But now, Sanjay Dutt has announced that he has recovered from cancer on the occasion of his kids Shahraah and Iqra’s birthday. He writes, “I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well-being of our family”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt announces his victory over cancer; Calls it the best gift for Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor’s new movie

The two of them have begun shooting for the upcoming movie titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed about the same on social media while announcing the movie’s title as well. It will be shot in Chandigarh, Punjab. The movie has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor's love story titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' goes on floors; See PHOTOS

Mumbai Police summons and her sister

An FIR has been reportedly lodged against the actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating division among communities through social media posts. The Mumbai Police has now reportedly summoned the sisters in the sedition case. They have been asked to appear before an investigating officer next week.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police to appear before IO next week in sedition case

