Newswrap, October 22: NCB summons Ananya Panday on Monday; Bunty Aur Babli 2 teaser out & more

NCB summons Ananya Panday again on Monday

As per the latest reports, actress Ananya Panday has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday for the third round of questioning, in connection to the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea in Bombay HC

Aryan Khan’s bail petition which has been filed before the Bombay High Court reportedly suggests that it is a ‘case of no evidence’ and the NCB was ‘misinterpreting’ Aryan’s chats. As per the reports, the plea further stated that there has been no recovery from Aryan Khan and that there is no investigation going on in relation to him so far.

Banita Sandhu on Sardar Udham & attending Dune’s UK screening

Banita Sandhu was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, which was headlined by Vicky Kaushal. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up on why she wasn't worried about the length of her role in the film. She also shared her experience of the UK screening of Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction film.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate sequel’s shoot was completed in the midst of this pandemic and it is now gearing up for a theatrical release on November 26. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that team SMJ 2 will launch the theatrical trailer on Monday, October 25.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser Out

The teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on October 22 and it took the internet by a storm. Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to hit the theatres on November 19 this year.

