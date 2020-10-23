Newswrap, October 22: Salman Khan's Radhe release date, Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan's COVID diagnosis

Newswrap, October 22: Right from Pinkie Roshan testing COVID-19 positive to Nawazuddin Siddiqui commenting on Bollywood, here are the key stories from the previous day.

's mom talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkie Roshan is the latest person to speak up on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She has shared a post on social media along with a picture of the actor. She quotes, "Everyone wants to know the truth but no one wants to be honest." The late actor passed away on 14th June and currently, three agencies are looking into his case.

Pinkie Roshan contracts COVID-19

Unfortunately, Hrithik Roshan's mother has tested positive for novel coronavirus. She has confirmed this herself by stating that she is asymptomatic as of now. She reportedly had the virus inside her for the last 15 days. Pinkie Roshan is expected to take yet another test soon.

's Radhe to be released on THIS date?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier supposed to be released on Eid 2020 but that never happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Now, the latest reports suggest that Salman Khan is eyeing Eid 2021 for the release of the Prabhu Deva directorial co-starring .

Has Sapna Pabbi disappeared?

The NCB has reportedly issued summons to the Khamoshiyan actress in connection with the drugs case. However, the officials are not able to get in touch with her. Sapna's name reportedly surfaced after the agency arrested Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisialos after having seized drugs from his possession.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui backs changing Bollywood's name

A few weeks ago, had called the name 'Bollywood' derogatory and stated that it has been copied from Hollywood. She also urged people not to use the same. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also said that he wants the film industry's name to be changed. He further stated how the industry seeks validation from the West.

