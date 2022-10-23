Newswrap, October 23: Anushka's note for Virat, Jacqueline tried to 'flee India', Malaika's birthday

With just a day left for the festival of Diwali, several people across the country are celebrating the day with joy and fervour. The holy land of Ayodhya was engulfed in Deepotsav celebrations today ahead of the festival wherein we saw several earthen lamps lit up at the banks of the Saryu river. To make this festival more special, India has won a T20 match against arch-rival Pakistan. Several Bollywood celebs have congratulated the Indian cricket team on this feat. Let us catch up on all the details here.

Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note for husband-cricketer Virat Kohli on winning the T20 match The love story between actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli grows stronger and stronger every day. Today, soon after India won the match against Pakistan, Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli. “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before," the actor wrote on Instagram. Virat Kohli led India to beat Pakistan by 4 wickets.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma pens a note for Virat Kohli after India's big win: Vamika is too small to understand... Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other celebs celebrate India’s win in a cricket match against Pakistan Soon after the news broke out that India beat Pakistan in a historic cricket match, several cricket lovers across the country celebrated this victory with enthusiasm. And this list of lovers includes our B-Town celebs as well. Actors Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kartik Aaryan among others celebrated this victory and shared the same on their respective Instagram handles.

Also Read: Here's how Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan celebrated India's BIG win against Pakistan Randhir Kapoor reveals that his family will be celebrating Diwali on a low scale this year Popular known as the festival of lights, Diwali is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the victory of good over evil and highlights the importance of light over darkness. The Kapoor family is known to celebrate grandeur Diwali parties every year. However, unlike in past years, actor Randhir Kapoor has revealed that his family will be having a low-key Diwali celebration. Read on for more.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor says family to have low-key Diwali celebrations; Party at Saif, Kareena’s home Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Priyanka Chowdhury's friend accuses Nimrat Kaur The world of Bigg Boss is getting newsier and spicier every day. In a recent development, contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friend, Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has accused contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of allegedly bullying the Udaariyaaan actress.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Choudhary's friend throws MAJOR accusation on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Malaika Arora’s Birthday Celebrations Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has turned a year older today. On this day, her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor has penned down a sweet birthday wish for his lady love and said, ‘Be mine’. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for quite some time now. We have often spotted them hanging out together. We wish Malaika a very Happy Birthday!

Also Read: Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others shower love Actor Prabhas’s Birthday celebrations Popular actor Prabhas, who will next be seen in the film Adipurush alongside actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, has turned a year older today. Fans, including some in B-Town, have dropped their lovely wishes for the actor. Do give it a read.