Newswrap, October 23: Complaint against Kangana Ranaut, Luviena Lodh on Mahesh Bhatt & more

Newswrap, October 23: Right from Sidharth Malhotra wrapping up his shooting schedule to Kartik Aaryan beginning a new one, here are the key stories from the previous day.

wraps up shoot of Shershaah

The actor, who will be playing a double role in the movie, has reportedly wrapped up its shooting schedule. Moreover, another upcoming project of his which is a remake of the Tamil action thriller Thadam may go on floors next month or in December. Meanwhile, Shershaah also features his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Sapna Pabbi issues a statement

Earlier, there were reports about Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-star Sapna Pabbi disappearing after being summoned by the NCB in the drugs case. Now, the actress has issued a statement while clarifying the entire matter. Sapna also reveals that she is currently in London with her family.

A criminal complaint against

The actress and her sister were already in the news after being issued summon by the Mumbai Police in a sedition case. Now, the latest reports state that yet another criminal complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mumbai Police. The actress, on the other hand, has reacted to the same in a sarcastic way as she says that she is waiting to be in jail soon.

Luviena Lodh's allegations against Mahesh Bhatt

The filmmaker's nephew Sumit Sabharwal's wife Luviena Lodh has taken to social media and made some serious allegations against him. She also went on to call him the biggest don and alleged that he operates the entire system. She also talked about her husband Sumit and how she wants to divorce him as he indulges in drug supply.

Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming thriller

The Luka Chuppi actor has reportedly signed his next project with filmmaker Ram Madhvani. It is also learned that the movie in which he will feature is a thriller. Sources suggest that Kartik Aaryan has already begun prepping for the same.

Here's how reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2nd pregnancy

The actress has revealed that she got no filmy response from her husband regarding the news of her pregnancy. Bebo adds that her husband is someone who happens to be a normal and relaxed person. Meanwhile, she returned to Mumbai sometime back after having completed the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha.

