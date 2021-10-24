Newswrap, October 23: Malaika Arora’s birthday, Ananya Panday questioned by NCB & more

Malaika Arora’s birthday

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, fitness enthusiast and yogini Malaika Arora turned a year older on Saturday, October 23. On the special occasion, beau Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a mushy photo of the lovebirds. While sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest..."

Salman Khan unveils his Antim character poster

Adding to the excitement of fans, Salman Khan on Saturday introduces his character from Antim: The Final Truth in an intriguing motion poster. The superstar essays the role of Rajveer in the movie and going by the poster it seems that he will be seen in a fierce avatar in the film. The poster also has a hard-hitting dialogue narration in the background. While sharing the poster, Salman wrote, “Enjoy #Antim releasing on 26th Nov #SalmanAsRajveer”.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were all set to reunite for Inshallah, however, in a tragic turn of events, the movie was shelved before it went on floors. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the two have reunited for a docu-series. “The docu-series gives a glimpse into the life of Salman Khan, beyond the superstar that he is and the producers are keen to interact with all key stakeholders of Salman’s career,” revealed a source close to the development. They added, “They are not planning to collaborate on a feature film anytime soon, but they keep interacting on and off over the call-in times of need. There is no bad blood despite Inshallah being abruptly put on hold.”

Ananya Panday questioned by the NCB

Actor Ananya Panday has already been summoned twice by the NCB in connection with her questionable WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. Now, in the recent development, ANI stated that the Khaali Peeli star has been grilled by the drug control agency for her ‘suspicious’ financial transaction. A tweet shared by ANI, read, “Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this yesterday: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai.”

Jacqueline Fernandez called to testify

The spokesperson of Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday released an official statement in the ongoing 200 crore money laundering case. They stated, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements & in future will also be completely co-operating in investigations. Jacqueline Fernandez also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

