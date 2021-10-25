Newswrap, October 24: Sooryavanshi’s latest poster; Aryan Khan reads books in jail as he awaits bail hearing

Sooryavanshi latest poster

Akshay Kumar led Sooryavanshi is gearing up for a release on November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Ahead of the release, makers revealed a new poster for the film where Akshay is looking piercing. Ranveer and Ajay also find a mention in the poster.

Aryan Khan reads books in jail

According to a report in ETimes, Aryan Khan was quite distressed about the constant bail rejection in the alleged case where the star son was arrested NCB. The report further mentioned that Aryan Khan has been given books from the jail library to read as he awaits his next bail hearing.

Katrina Kaif shares a video of Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar sleeping during the first-day promotion of Sooryavanshi. In the funny video, Akshay can be seen resting down on the floor with Rohit as they both get alarmed watching Katrina Kaif capturing them in a video.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrating karwa Chauth

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal as they celebrated karwa chauth together. Varun is seen clad in an orange Kurta that he teamed up with a pair of ripped denim pants. He wrote in the caption, “MOON please Happy #karwachauth to everyone”.

Taapsee Pannu quotes SRK as India loses to Pakistan

In India vs Pakistan T20 world cup match, Virat Kohli’s squad lost to Babar Azam’s team. Soon after the match, Taapsee took to Twitter and shared Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from ‘Baazigar’ to show her support for the team.

