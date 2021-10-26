Newswrap, October 25: Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ trailer out; Amitabh Bachchan approached for ‘Ganapath’ & more

Kangana Ranaut wins 4th National Film Award

Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress at a ceremony in New Delhi. The actress won the prestigious award for her performance in her films, Panga and Manikarnika. Kangana received the award at the ceremony from the Vice President of India, Venkiah Naidu.

Also Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut poses with parents after winning 4th National Film Award, shares warm note

Salman Khan’s Antim Trailer OUT

The makers of Salman Khan’s Antim dropped the film's trailer today. The trailer launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai's suburbs. Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in main roles.

Also Read: Antim Trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma pack a punch in THIS epic fight about right and wrong

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets an undercut after hubby Raj Kundra's bail

After Raj Kundra's bail Shilpa Shetty had shaved a part of her head. A source close to Shetty revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that she had kept a mannat to shave a part of her head if husband Raj Kundra got the bail and she kept her promise. Now that Raj is back, & the family is recovering from bad times, Shilpa along with the entire family including Raj has headed to Alibaug to spend some time together.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets an undercut after hubby Raj Kundra's bail

Amitabh Bachchan approached for Ganapath

Pinkvilla has learnt that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath. Source known to the development informed that Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and hence the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath; Deets Inside

Pankaj Tripathi on his cop act in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' who will be playing a smart police officer. Speaking about the same Pankaj said he is grateful to find projects that are different and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a supremely funny film.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi on his cop act in Bunty Aur Babli 2: A role like this gives me creative freedom to entertain