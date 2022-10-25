Newswrap, October 25: SRK-Gauri's Anniversary; Alia Bhatt’s b’day wish for Soni Razdan; Sonam’s Diwali bash

Today is a special day in B-Town. Today, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan are celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary. The Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple has received several wishes from their loved ones today. Not only this, the world of Bollywood is still soaked in the festive season. Read on for more details. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 31st Wedding Anniversary

The evergreen couple of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple, who tied the knot in 1991, is the ‘ideal’ couple for several Bollywood celebs. In the recent season of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar revealed that Gauri and SRK indeed had a very turbulent wedding and Gauri reacted by saying, ‘My favourite film of Shah Rukh’s is ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Read on for more such interesting insights.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt on Tuesday wished her mother Soni Razdan a very Happy Birthday by sharing an unseen picture from her baby shower ceremony, keeping Razdan in the frame. Soon after Alia Bhatt dropped this Instagram picture, several fans dropped hearts in the comments section and we too are in love with this adorable picture. Check it out.

New parents in B-Town, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a massive Diwali bash on Monday evening wherein we spotted several high-profile celebs in attendance. Some of them are Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan to name a few. Notably, this was Sonam and Anand's first Diwali since their child Vayu was born this year.

Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher today roasted popular filmmaker Karan Johar in a fun yet quirky style. They both share a great bond with each other on-screen and off-screen and are often spotted being engaged in fun banters. Recently, Karan Johar was spotted at veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash donning his traditional attire. Reacting to his attire, Kirron responded by saying, "tu anarkali ban ke aaya hua hai" in a Diwali video.