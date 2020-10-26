Newswrap, October 25: Sushant Singh Rajput's probe, Kangana Ranaut's sedition case and more

Newswrap, October 25: Right from the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's sedition case, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Sushant Singh Rajput's probe details NOT leaked

Three agencies, namely the NCB, CBI, and ED have been probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case for the past few months. They have recently informed the Bombay High Court that no information related to the investigation has been leaked to the media. The court has been reportedly hearing PILs filed against media trials in connection with the case.

's Dussehra post

The actress has shared a picture of her partially demolished office in Mumbai which is seen decked up with flowers on the occasion of Dussehra. She also takes a dig at Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and the Maharashtra Government in the same post with a sarcastic note. Kangana quotes it as 'my broken dream smiling in your face.'

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback picture with

Big B is known for his humorous and satirical social media posts. He has recently shared a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif in which he denotes her as 'Devi Ji.' This picture is likely from some commercial photoshoot in which the two of them featured together.

, , and others come together for Soni Razdan's birthday

B-town's favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor teamed up with the rest of the family members to celebrate the former's mother Soni Razdan's birthday. The Raazi actress has also shared multiple pictures on social media to mark the special day.

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel sedition case

Kangana and her sister's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has tweeted and said that the two of them will not be attending the Bandra Police Station on October 26 and 27. This is regarding the FIR that was filed against them for allegedly spreading communal hatred and making derogatory comments. They have reportedly sought the date of November 15 for the same.

Rashmi Rocket shoot postponed in Bhuj

The starrer's shooting schedule was supposed to begin in Bhuj in the first week of November. However, that has now been postponed owing to heavy rains in the place. The cast and crew will reportedly begin shooting for the second schedule in Pune instead.

Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol in Apne 2

The three of them earlier featured together in the 2007 movie Apne. Now, the latest reports suggest that they will be teaming up again for Apne 2 directed by Anil Sharma. He has reportedly also locked the script.

Kajal Aggarwal shares first pictures with Gautam Kitchlu

The Indian 2 actress will tie the knot with her fiance on October 30, 2020. Now, she has officially shared her first-ever pictures with him on social media. Kajal Aggarwal has also wished the fans on the occasion of Dussehra.

