Newswrap, October 26: Kangana Ranaut's jibe against Maharashtra CM, Mahesh Bhatt's defamation suit & more

Newswrap, October 26: Right from Vicky Kaushal featuring in a superhero movie to Mandira Bedi adopting a daughter, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Vicky Kaushal's superhero movie

The actor is going to team up with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar again for a new project. Vicky Kaushal will be featuring in a superhero movie titled Aswatthama. The actor will reportedly be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the same.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's superhero film to give fans Marvel, DC universe experience; Director Aditya Dhar praises actor

Mahesh Bhatt and brother file defamation suit against Luviena Lodh

The filmmaker brothers have filed the suit against the actress at the Bombay High Court. This is regarding the 48-second video that she had shared on Instagram a few days ago. The latest that we know is that the court has granted Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt interim relief while restraining the actress from making any false statements about them.

Also Read: Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt file a case of defamation against Luviena Lodh for her social media post

Mandira Bedi adopts daughter

The actress and her husband Raj Kaushal have recently adopted a four-year-old girl named Tara. They reportedly brought her home on July 28, 2020. The couple already has a son named Vir. It is only recently that Mandira Bedi introduced the little munchkin to the entire world.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi adopts a 4 year old girl & introduces her as Tara Bedi Kaushal; See Pic

Luviena Lodh's husband denies allegations

Sumit Sabharwal's lawyer has dismissed all the allegations leveled against his client by Luviena Lodh. It has been further mentioned that he was an employee of Vishesh Films that was owned by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. The lawyer also mentions that Sabharwal is not related to the Bhatt family.

Also Read: Luviena Lodh’s husband Sumit Sabherwal’s lawyer dismisses drug allegations; Calls it ‘Well crafted conspiracy’

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant

The singer and artist has recently called out a US restaurant and termed it as 'racist.' She has also added that the restaurant in California threw her and her family out of the premises.

Also Read: Ananya Birla calls a US restaurant 'racist'; Says 'You need to treat your consumers right'

takes a jibe at Maharashtra CM

The actress has once again taken a dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray after he addressed her comments that were made in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The actress reportedly called him a petty person and said that he has got ill-informed views.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra remarks, calls him 'petty' with ill informed views

Petitioner asked to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court has asked the petitioner who sought a probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's case to approach the Bombay High Court instead. They have asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the other court with it.

Also Read: Supreme Court directs petitioner seeking CBI probe in Disha Salian's case to approach Bombay HC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×