Newswrap, October 27: Deepika's gym time with Kat, Katrina’s bond with Salman, Sonam discharged of mom duties

The month of October is coming to an end and as we look forward to achieving new milestones in November, so does the world of Bollywood. Today, we spotted Janhvi Kapoor sporting a beautiful saree while promoting her upcoming film Mili. Also, today in an unexpected turn of events, Deepika Padukone mentioned Katrina Kaif in her Instagram post. Read on to know more. Deepika Padukone mentions Katrina Kaif in her Instagram Post

While yesterday Deepika Padukone reacted to a post of Alia Bhatt, today, Deepika mentioned Katrina Kaif in her Instagram story. For those who are completely unaware, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are ex-girlfriends of popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor–who is now married to actress Alia Bhatt. Also, Alia, Deepika, and Katrina are the highest-paid Bollywood actors in the Hindi film industry. This development has taken the internet by storm, and we suggest you have a look at the story below.

Katrina Kaif opens up on her equation with Salman Khan Two popular Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were once rumoured to be dating each other at one point in time. However, things have changed now. Katrina has married actor Vicky Kaushal while Salman Khan, popularly known as Bhaijaan, is single. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif opened up about working with Salman Khan in her next film despite having a history with him. Read on to find out what she said.

Sonam Kapoor's child Vayu enjoys cuddles from aunt Rhea Popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently welcomed her son Vayu, has shared a cute insight from her everyday life. Today, Sonam shared how his son enjoys taking cuddles from her Aunt while she watches him. The cute photograph cannot be given a miss.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili in a beautiful saree Budding Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai today. She was seen wearing a beautiful neon-coloured saree as she arrived at a venue in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Mili. This film features Janhvi and actor Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

Freddy's release date Out The wait is over! Featuring actors Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles, the film Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. It will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Breathe Into The Shadows 2 Trailer Out The first trailer for a new season of Breathe Into The Shadows 2 is out. The show features Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role with actors Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, and Nithya Menen. It is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment and will be released on Amazon Prime soon.