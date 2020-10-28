Newswrap, October 27: NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager again, Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar

Newswrap, October 27: Right from Kangana Ranaut taking a jibe at Karan Johar over an alleged littering report to Rhea Chakraborty approaching the High Court again, here are the key stories from the previous day.

Rajkummar Rao’s plan for Chupke Chupke remake

The actor is already gearing up for his movie Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar that happens to be a sequel of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho. It is supposed to go on floors next year. Post that, Rajkummar Rao will kick-start the shoot for Chupke Chupke’s remake in March 2021 after his previous project.

Aditya Roy Kapur denies stealing THIS actor’s girlfriend

said in a popular radio chat show that his girlfriend from college left him to be with Aditya Roy Kapur. The latter has, however, denied the same while stating that he began dating the girl almost 8 months after she broke up with the Gully Boy actor.

NCB gives clean chit to ’s viral video

The agency has finally given a clean chit to the filmmaker’s viral party video from 2019. Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier alleged that there was drug consumption in the same. Now, the forensic officials have stated that the white line in the video is just a reflection of the tube light.

Gujarati actor Naresh Kanodia no more

The renowned actor left for his heavenly abode on October 27, 2020, aged 77. He had reportedly contracted COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the UN Mehta Institute in Ahmedabad for the past few days.

NCB summons ’s manager again

The agency has reportedly summoned Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash once again. That is because they are said to have recovered drugs from her home this Tuesday. Till the time of reporting, Prakash is said to be untraceable. According to reports, a notice has been pasted on the door of her house.

slams Karan Johar

The actress has taken a jibe at the filmmaker as a response to reports that allege that his production house has littered the roads of a village in Goa. She has also asked the concerned authorities to take necessary action against the same.

Rhea Chakraborty approaches HC

The actress has requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition that was earlier filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister for quashing an FIR that was filed against them. Rhea had lodged the FIR against the sisters and a Delhi-based doctor for allegedly forging a medical prescription. The next hearing for the same will be held on November 4.

