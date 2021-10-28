Venue for Vicky and Katrina’s rumored wedding

Rumors are rife with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding reports. ETimes reported that the wedding will take place in the first week of December. The wedding venue has been located at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding

Deccan Chronicles reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married in the month of December. Reportedly both the stars have freed their dates from the films in December. Randhir Kapoor spoke about the alleged wedding to Pinkvilla and denied any confirmation.

Tadap trailer

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the makers revealed the trailer of their upcoming intense love story ‘Tadap’, which marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty’s son. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in one of the leading parts. The film will get a release theatrically on December 3.

Hrithik Roshan completes the first action sequence for Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan is starring in the Hindi remake of Tamil cult ‘Vikram Vedha’. Hrithik is playing the role essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original while Saif Ali Khan is reprising R. Madhavan’s role. Hrithik has been shooting in UAE and completed the first action sequence for the film.

Sooryavanshi song Mera Yaara out

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif can be seen romancing one another in the latest swooning song Mer Yaara from the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will be getting a theatrical release on 5 November.

